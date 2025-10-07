Durga temple hundi counting begins

Vijayawada: After the conclusion of the 11-day Dasara Sharannavaratri celebrations at the Mallikharjuna Maha Mandapam at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri here, the temple authorities began the counting of Hundi collections on Monday.

In the presence of Kanaka Durga Temple Executive Officer (EO) VK Seena Naik, officials opened 237 bags containing offerings from 50 Hundis. According to temple authorities, the counting process will continue for three days. On the first day, the temple reported an income of Rs 3,57,92,708 from Hundis. Devotees also offered 122 grams of gold ornaments and 9.700 kg of silver articles to Goddess Kanaka Durga.

Additionally, the temple received foreign currency donations from NRIs and other devotees, including 52 US Dollars, 55 Singapore Dollars, 130 UAE Dinars, 5 Canadian Dollars, 3 Saudi Riyals, and 7.5 Kuwait Dinars.EO Seena Naik informed that the Hundi counting will continue on Tuesday.