East Godavari Jana Sena leaders extend solidarity to TDP

Rajamahendravaram: Janasena supports the Telugu Desam Party's struggle against Chandrababu's arrest.

Joint East Godavari District Janasena Party President Kandula Durgesh, party leaders A Satyanarayana, Cherukuri Venkatarama Rao, and others met TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh and TDP State President Kinjarapu Atchannaidu in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday and expressed their solidarity.