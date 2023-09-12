  • Menu
East Godavari Jana Sena leaders extend solidarity to TDP

East Godavari Jana Sena leaders extend solidarity to TDP
Highlights

Rajamahendravaram: Janasena supports the Telugu Desam Party's struggle against Chandrababu's arrest.

Joint East Godavari District Janasena Party President Kandula Durgesh, party leaders A Satyanarayana, Cherukuri Venkatarama Rao, and others met TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh and TDP State President Kinjarapu Atchannaidu in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday and expressed their solidarity.

