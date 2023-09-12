Live
- Sonam Kapoor opens up on her life’s most magical moment
- TDP youth leader arrested at airport
- Saiyami Kher shares the reason behind her transformative journey on screen
- Three dead after a lorry collided Qualis vehicle in Siddipet
- DCs, CEOs, Tehsildars should hold meetings with the public and respond to them: Instructs CM Siddaramaiah
- Vijayawada Special Court issues arrest warrant to Kodali Nani and Vangaveeti Radha
- Environment Minister's formula to curb Plaster of Paris Ganesha, which is harmful to the environment
- Pop-up your Ganesha Habba celebrations
- We will contest local elections in the state on our own strength: AAP
- GSITI inks pact with ISRO, to train around 300 personnel in mineral resources, disaster management
East Godavari Jana Sena leaders extend solidarity to TDP
Rajamahendravaram: Janasena supports the Telugu Desam Party's struggle against Chandrababu's arrest.
Joint East Godavari District Janasena Party President Kandula Durgesh, party leaders A Satyanarayana, Cherukuri Venkatarama Rao, and others met TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh and TDP State President Kinjarapu Atchannaidu in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday and expressed their solidarity.
