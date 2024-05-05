Live
- Rahul Gandhi, along with CM Revanth participates in Jana jatara sabha
- IPL 2024: A sigh of relief with the injuries we had, says Gaikwad after CSK’s 28-run win over PBKS
- WhatsApp working on these new features to improve your chat experience
- FSSAI terms reports of allowing 10x more MRL in herbs, spices 'baseless'
- French President Macron criticises blockades at university Gaza protests
- BJP will face defeat over unemployment, inflation, destruction of state: INDIA bloc leaders
- IPL 2024: Clinical bowlers help CSK jump to third place with 28-run win over PBKS
- IPL 2024: Yash comes in for Mayank as Lucknow elect to field first against Kolkata
- Two youths drown in Kerala's Kollam
- IAF convoy attack: Several detained in searches in J&K's Poonch, LeT believed to be responsible
Just In
EC Transfers AP DGP, Asks Govt. to Propose Three New DG Candidates
In the lead-up to the upcoming polling in Andhra Pradesh, significant developments have taken place within the Election Commission (EC). As part of...
In the lead-up to the upcoming polling in Andhra Pradesh, significant developments have taken place within the Election Commission (EC). As part of its preparations for the elections, the EC has already transferred several high-ranking officials in the state.
Most recently, the EC has transferred the Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) KV Rajendranath Reddy. Reddy has been instructed to be relieved from his duties, with the EC specifying that no responsibilities should be handed over until both the Assembly and Parliament elections are completed in the state.
In light of this transfer, the EC has directed the Andhra Pradesh government to submit the names of three candidates for the position of DGP. The government has been given a deadline of 11 am tomorrow to send proposals for the appointment of a new DGP.
This move comes as part of the EC's efforts to ensure a smooth and fair electoral process in Andhra Pradesh, with new leadership being put in place ahead of the polling.