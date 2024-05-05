EC Transfers AP DGP, Asks Govt. to Propose Three New DG Candidates

In the lead-up to the upcoming polling in Andhra Pradesh, significant developments have taken place within the Election Commission (EC). As part of its preparations for the elections, the EC has already transferred several high-ranking officials in the state.

Most recently, the EC has transferred the Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) KV Rajendranath Reddy. Reddy has been instructed to be relieved from his duties, with the EC specifying that no responsibilities should be handed over until both the Assembly and Parliament elections are completed in the state.

In light of this transfer, the EC has directed the Andhra Pradesh government to submit the names of three candidates for the position of DGP. The government has been given a deadline of 11 am tomorrow to send proposals for the appointment of a new DGP.

This move comes as part of the EC's efforts to ensure a smooth and fair electoral process in Andhra Pradesh, with new leadership being put in place ahead of the polling.