ECIL officials clear doubts on EVM mgmt system

Nodal officers participate in the training programme at Secretariat
Secretariat (Velagapudi): The officials of Electronic Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) through a virtual meeting on Tuesday cleared various doubts and problems faced by the nodal officers while using electronic voting machines (EVMs) them in the field against the backdrop of forthcoming general elections.
The ECIL official team headed by senior deputy general manager A P Raju and engineer G Aditya addressed the officials at the Secretariat at Velagapudi from Hyderabad. This was the second round of training on the electronic voting machines under the guidance of the Chief Electoral Officer’s office. dditional chief electoral officer M N Harendira Prasad headed the training which was attended by the EVM nodal officers and technical assistants. The officials of Arunachala Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim states participated in the virtual mode.
It may be recalled that the first round of training on EVMs was conducted on February 9. However, the second round was conducted on Tuesday to clarify the doubts raised by the nodal officers and technical assistants.
The ECIL officials elaborated on the technical problems faced by the nodal officers and how to solve them in the management of EVMs. The nodal officials and the technical assistants from various districts got their doubts clarified.
Assistant CEO P Tastabbayi also participated in the programme.