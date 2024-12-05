Economic grab ship cranes launched at Adani Port

Live
Just In
Visakhapatnam : Marking a significant milestone, Adani Gangavaram Port on Wednesday announced the launch of two state-of-the-art economic grab ship cranes. Designed to handle multipurpose operations, the advanced electric cranes aid in the process of managing loading, and unloading efficiently.
The development highlights the port’s commitment towards operational efficiency, sustainable practices and continuous efforts to enhance cargo handling operations, thereby improving service offerings to customers. By integrating the latest technology and processes, the port aims to strengthen its position as a leader in trade services. With advanced technology and best-in-class processes, the port aims to further support and streamline trade in India. Expressing their delight over the development, the port management said the cranes aid in serving customers better. “We continue to invest in state-of-the-art technologies that improve efficiency, ensure sustainability and enhance the overall customer experience. Our dedication in bringing the best processes and technology to serve the trade remains steadfast.”