ECoR extends special train services to clear extra summer rush

Visakhapatnam: In order to clear extra summer rush, East Coast Railway extends special train services. As part of it, Visakhapatnam – SMV Bengaluru Special Express train (08581) will leave Visakhapatnam at 3.20 pm on Sundays (total five trips) from June 1 to 29. It will reach Duvvada at 4 pm and depart 4.02 pm. The train reaches SMV Bengaluru on next day at 12.45 noon.

In return, SMV Bengaluru – Visakhapatnam Special Express train (08582) will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 3.50 pm on Mondays (total five trips) from June 2 to 30. It will reach Duvvada the next day at 12.40 noon and depart at 12.42 noon before reaching Visakhapatnam at 1.30 pm.

The train halts at Duvvada, Anakapalli, Yelamanchili, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katapadi, Jolarpetai, Kuppam, Bangarpet, Krishnarajapuram between Visakhapatnam – SMV Bengaluru- Visakhapatnam.

Similarly, Visakhapatnam– Shalimar Special Express (08508) will leave Visakhapatnam at 11:20 am on Tuesdays from June 3 to 24. It will reach Simhachalam at 11:36 am and depart at 11:38 am, Vizianagaram at 12:08 noon and depart at 12:10 noon; Chipurupalli at 12:35 noon and depart at 12:37 noon; Srikakulam Road at 13:08 pm and depart at 13:10 pm and will reach Shalimar the next day at 3 am (total four trips). In return, direction the train No., Shalimar - Visakhapatnam Special Express (08507) will leave Shalimar at 5 am on Wednesdays from June 4 to 25. It will reach Srikakulam Road at 6:10 pm and depart at 6.12 pm; Chipurupalli at 6:38 pm and depart at 6.40 pm; Vizianagaram at 7.03 pm and depart at 7.05 pm; Simhachalam at 7:35 pm and depart at 7.37 pm and will reach Visakhapatnam at 8.50 pm (total four trips).

The train stops at Simhachalam, Vizianagaram, Chipurupalli, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Brahmapur, Balugaon, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur-Keonjhar Road, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kharagpur, Santragachi between Visakhapatnam and Shalimar.