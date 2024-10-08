Live
ED of Sun International bags prestigious award
Visakhapatnam: Executive Director (ED) of Sun International Institute Tourism and Management Asha Jasti bagged the prestigious ‘Shakthi Navaratna Award’.
Presented by the World of Women Federation India, the executive director of the institute received the award for her remarkable contributions to society.
The award was presented in a ceremony held recently in Hyderabad. In Visakhapatnam, employees and students of the institution congratulated Asha Jasti and assured her of continuous support in the field of education.
