Edu authorities blamed for mishaps in school celebrations

Amalapuram (Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema District): After three students were injured in a bonfire incident in Konaseema district on Wednesday, people are expressing ire on educational department officials for their indifference towards the safety of the children. They questioned how a private school management can conduct programmes without taking permission from the higher authorities concerned. Criticising the school management for lack of concern on the safety of the students, people demanded stringent action to be taken against the private school management.

It should be noted here that three students received burn injuries while celebrating Bhogi at Wisdom School, Uppalaguptam on Wednesday. The students were first taken to a local hospital and later shifted to KIMS hospital in Amalapuram as their condition was critical. According to doctors, they are out of danger.

Speaking with The Hans India, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district SC, ST Hakkula Samkshema Vedika convener and senior advocate Vipparthi Ganapathi Rao wondered how a school could conduct festival celebrations in their campus which as purely a domestic programme. Stating that parents will impart traditional values to their children, he said there is no need for the schools to concentrate on this issue. He demanded that the government without inquiry should derecognise the school. He informed that he would start agitation against such schools, which are irresponsible and negligent towards the safety of the children.

Ganapathi Rao suspected any indirect support from the DEO and other educational authorities for conducting these types of celebrations in schools. He also demanded that action should be initiated against the educational authorities for their negligence.

Meanwhile, District Collector Himanshu Shukla informed that qualitative medical treatment is being provided to the three students, who sustained burn injuries at Wisdom school. On Thursday, the Collector visited KIMS hospital and enquired about the health condition of the students. He asked the medical personnel to render best medical service and restore their health. He said that in the event of any requirement, special medical personnel are ready to provide service.

He assured the parents that their children would regain their health and be free from burn injuries.

Meanwhile, the inquiry committee constituted by the Collector started a probe regarding the incident. The inquiry will concentrate on the aspects of conducting the celebration on the school campus. In the event of adverse report against the private school management, the Collector would take necessary action of cancelling recognition besides other steps for punishing them.

District Superintendent of Police Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy stated that the police have registered a case against the private school management. He said that the inquiry is under process.