Efforts are on to make JSP ‘numero uno’ party in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Lack of candidates is pushing the YSRCP to go for the reshuffling exercise and rope in leaders from other segments on board, pointed out MLC and JSP Visakhapatnam (Urban) president Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav.

Expressing confidence that many YSRCP leaders would quit the party soon, Vamsi said on Friday that the ruling party leaders are on a defection-spree. “Already, YSRCP died its own death in Gajuwaka. It would not take long for the other constituencies to witness a similar trend. Those who make tall statements that they joined the party without any expectation is hypocrites. Every political leader will join a party to attain their goals and they could never be achieved if we are with the YSRCP,” the MLC said.

Based on the decision made by JSP chief K Pawan Kalyan, Vamsi said he along with his followers would work towards strengthening JSP from grassroots, making it a ‘numero uno’ party in Visakhapatnam. “So far, none of the projects initiated by the YSRCP is completed and they would be wrapped up only by the next government,” Vamsi stated.

Referring to Andhra University former Vice Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy, MP MVV Satyanarayana and auditor G Venkateswara Rao (GV) as three ‘ratnalu’ (gems) of the YSRCP, Vamsi said it was because of them many are exiting the ruling party.

Mentioning that senior leaders and ardent YSRCP activists are a neglected lot, Vamsi said, “Under the YSRCP’s rule, it is not just the political leaders who are extremely disappointed but also various communities.”

Reiterating that he is willing to contest from any constituency as instructed by the party chief Pawan Kalyan, Vamsi informed that Bheemunipatnam is his favourite segment. “Yadava community is more in Bheemli and it would be an added advantage for me if I contest from the segment.

In case if things are not working out towards this direction, I would be shifting to Visakhapatnam south constituency,” the MLC confirmed.