Eid-ul-Adha celebrated with pomp & gaiety in AP

Vijayawada: Muslims across Andhra Pradesh celebrated Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid) with fervour on Thursday. About 10,000 Muslims old and young gathered at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada to perform Eid ul-Adha Namaz and Bakrid prayers.

The prayers began in the morning and continued till 9 am. As part of the festivities, the Muslims wore traditional attire of kurta pyjamas and caps and embraced each other to exchange greetings.

An atmosphere of gaiety and piety reigned during the day as at many places a large number of devout Muslims offered namaz. The celebrations were held at Machilipatnam, Vijayawada, Gudivada, Pedana, Guduru, Kankipadu and Penamaluru.

In view of the festivities, the police and municipal authorities made elaborate arrangements. Municipal authorities also facilitated water and other requirements at the premises of prayer centres. Police regulated the traffic at many places, mainly in Vijayawada city as over 10,000 devotees offered prayers at IGMC.

Meanwhile, the District Collectors, MLAs and other public representatives have extended their greeting on this auspicious occasion to the Muslim brethren.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy extended Bakrid greetings to the Muslims in the state and said this festival is celebrated in remembrance of the sacrifice made by prophet Ibrahim. TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu also greeted the people on the occasion. He said Bakrid is a festival which teaches people to share with others what they have, adding that this festival showcases Muslims’ devotion to God.