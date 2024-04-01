Elect Jagan to continue his welfare agenda: MLA Mekapati

Nellore: Welfare of all sections of people and eradication of poverty is the sole agenda of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and he is striving for the welfare of all people across the State, stated Atmakuru MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy.

He visited each house in 3, 4 and 5 wards in Atmakuru municipal limits on Sunday and enquired people about the welfare schemes. He urged them to vote for fan symbol in the coming elections.

Addressing the people, Mekapati said that Jagan is the only person, who fulfilled all the promises given during Praja Sankalpa Pada Yatra and claimed that Jagan will launch more welfare schemes if given second chance. He informed that Jagan had given Rs 5.4 crore for the development of 5th ward and sanctioned house sites to 55 beneficiaries in Jagananna layouts.

Stating that CM Jagan had pressed the button 130 times to implement welfare schemes for the public, Mekapati requested the voters to press the button on fan symbol for two times.