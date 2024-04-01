Live
- April Fools’ Day 2024: History, significance and all you want to know
- Reservoirs were full under BRS rule, says Nama Nageswara Rao
- Cancellation of VIP break darshan on April 2
- ‘Tillu Square’ creates sensation in first weekend
- Man held for keeping wild boar as pet
- Excise policy case: CM Kejriwal to be produced before Delhi court today
- Adani Ports handles record 420 MMT cargo globally with impressive 24 pc growth
- Fatal Boat Capsizing In Brahmaputra River Amid Storm: Three Lives Lost
- Utkal Divas today: Odias proud of their State and its heritage
- Bangalore South one of BJP’s safest LS constituencies
Just In
Elect Jagan to continue his welfare agenda: MLA Mekapati
Nellore: Welfare of all sections of people and eradication of poverty is the sole agenda of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and he is striving for...
Nellore: Welfare of all sections of people and eradication of poverty is the sole agenda of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and he is striving for the welfare of all people across the State, stated Atmakuru MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy.
He visited each house in 3, 4 and 5 wards in Atmakuru municipal limits on Sunday and enquired people about the welfare schemes. He urged them to vote for fan symbol in the coming elections.
Addressing the people, Mekapati said that Jagan is the only person, who fulfilled all the promises given during Praja Sankalpa Pada Yatra and claimed that Jagan will launch more welfare schemes if given second chance. He informed that Jagan had given Rs 5.4 crore for the development of 5th ward and sanctioned house sites to 55 beneficiaries in Jagananna layouts.
Stating that CM Jagan had pressed the button 130 times to implement welfare schemes for the public, Mekapati requested the voters to press the button on fan symbol for two times.