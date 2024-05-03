Hand over phone-tapping probe to CBI, NIA: Bandi to Revanth

Hyderabad : BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded the State government handover the probe of the sensational phone tapping case to the CBI, and if needed to rope in the NIA as it is related to national security. Addressing the media here on Friday, the former TS BJP chief said, "The Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and myself were victims of the infamous phone tapping case. However, there are attempts to dilute the investigation to hush-up the role of former CM and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, at the behest of a minister from Karimangar," he alleged.

Kumar said a grand spectacle was unveiled before the people showcasing arrests, investigations and sending allegedly erring police officials to jail in the phone tapping scandal. However, it looks like the same was being sidelined like the cases of Nayeem, Miyapur land scam, suicides of intermediate students and TSPSC question paper leak.



He claimed to have a copy of the statement made by police officer Radha Kishan Rao that the police officials were tapping the phones following the directions of former CM KCR.



"The name of former CM KCR was mentioned in the recorded statement before the police. Yet, neither the state government nor the officials concerned have made it public. Nor have they issued a notice under 41 A for recording the statement." Additionally, the twin issues of phone tapping and six guarantees of the Congress party have become a serious debate among the people. Following this, the phone tapping issue has been sidelined and a non-related issue of reservations has been brought into the picture to divert people's attention, he alleged.



The BJP leader said that the then intelligence chief Prabhakar Reddy, currently staying in the USA was footing the election expenditure of the Congress candidate in the Lok Sabha elections through one of his relatives of Karimnagar. A minister from the district was involved in it. "Huge sums were exchanged between the Congress top brass from state to Delhi. I consider CM Revanth to be unaware of the same. Despite being a victim in the phone tapping case, CM Revanth Reddy seems to be following the diktats from Delhi, and his government is diluting the case,” he alleged.



Against this backdrop, both the Congress and BRS have joined hands to spread false propaganda against BJP. "The BRS alleges BJP joining hands with Congress, and Congress calls BJP a B team of the BRS. They have succeeded in this to some extent. But, it will not last forever, and people of the state could see through the Congress diluting the phone tapping case and Congress government's failure to deliver on its electoral promises of six guarantees."

