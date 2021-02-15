Elect Mallikarjuna Rao as MLC to solve problems, teachers told

Guntur: MLC Katti Narasimha Reddy urged the teachers to elect PV Mallikarjuna Rao as MLC in the coming Krishna-Guntur districts teachers constituency MLC elections. He requested the teachers to cast their first preference vote to him and extend cooperation.

He inaugurated MLC candidate P V Mallikarjuna Rao election office at Lakshmipuram in Guntur city on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that teachers' problems are unsolved for a long time in the State. "In order to solve teachers' problems, we must send Mallikarjuna Rao to the State Legislative Council," he said.

STU State president Joseph Sudhir Babu stressed on need to elect Mallikarjuna Rao as MLC from Krishna-Guntur district teachers MLCs constituency. Former MLC Jalli Willson, Siddartha Medical College principal Diwakar, HMs association state president Muppalla Sankara Rao, STU leaders Kommu Prasad, Ramachanraiah were present.