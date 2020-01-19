Elephants attack continues for fourth day in the villages of Chittoor district

Elephants attack in the villages of Yadamari manual in Chittoor district continued on Sunday. As per locals, there were as many as 20 elephants seen in the fields.

Elephants herd have reportedly attacked and destroyed the crop fields in villages like Bandladoddi, Bodabandla and Naligampalli in Bangarupalem mandal in this damaging mango, paddy and banana crops.

It's said that this group of elephants has come from the forest area of border state Tamil Nadu. The villagers have alerted the forest range officers.

The forest squads have been engaged to track the movement of the wild elephants and keep them away from the human habitations.

The officials brought a special vehicle 'Gaja', which is used drive away the elephants from village areas to save human lives.