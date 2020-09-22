Eluru: 1,055 tribals to get forest rights pattas

Eluru: West Godavari district Collector R Muthyala Raju has said 1,055 tribal people have been selected for distribution of pattas under Forest Rights Act for land measuring 1,824 acres on October 2.



He presided over district-level forest rights committee meeting with officials of revenue and forest departments at his chambers here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that cultivation right deeds have been readied for distribution among beneficiaries belonging to Buttayigudem and Jeelugumilli under the limits of Jangareddigudem, Kukkunuru and Velerupadu of Polavaram ITDA, Chintalapudi and T Narsapuram mandals of Eluru division.

About 13,000 applications were received when government invited applications from tribal people residing in the respective forest lands since December 13, 2005. As many as 7,242 applicants were identified as genuine, the collector said.