Eluru: Arrangements in place for smooth conduct of vote counting

Eluru: District Election Officer and District Collector V Prasanna Venkatesh conducted a meeting with the representatives of the political parties at the Collectorate here on Thursday. He warned that stern action will be taken if anybody resorts to unlawful activities during counting of votes scheduled on June 4.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that as a rule, candidates and political parties should cooperate. Candidates should submit the complete details of their counting agents in Form-18 by the end of this month. Even after the counting process, pre-emptive security measures will be in place for 15 days to prevent any law & order problem.

Mobile phones and electronic watches are not allowed inside the vote counting centre along with the candidate. He said that they should be kept at the entry. The results will be displayed round-wise. He said that 14 tables will be set up for the counting of votes for each assembly constituency. He said that after the counting of votes in EVMs is completed, the votes will be counted in VVPAT for each assembly constituency. With regard to electronic media, it was clarified that the counting process can be filmed from a designated area in groups of two or three and it is not allowed to zoom in on the EVMs.

Three levels of security will continue in the counting area with central and state police forces. The counting process will be videographed. Postal ballot counting will be done first. He said that a two-phase training programme will be organized for ROs, AROs, etc regarding the counting of votes. He said that three rounds of randomization will be done for the allocation of duties to the staff appointed for the counting of votes. Regarding the Parliament Constituency, the agent of the candidate can visit the counting centres of all the constituencies in that PC. With regard to the Assembly Constituency, the respective candidates and agents will be limited to that constituency.

The concerned candidates and their agents can visit the strong rooms where EVMs are secured thrice every day at the specified time. He clarified that no processions and rallies will be allowed in connection with the victory celebrations of the candidates who have won the elections. Similarly, prohibitory orders are also in force for firing firecrackers. Counting agents should present with duplicate Form-17C, white paper and pens while coming to the counting hall. Those who come to the counting centre should attend with the specified identity cards.

District Revenue Officer D Pushpamani, representatives of various political parties TRR Mohan Rao (YSRCP), MLSA Kumar (Congress), K Balakrishna (Telugu Desam), B Raju (Navarang Congress Party), D Adarsh (Liberation Congress Party), Collectorate AO K Kashivisweswara Rao and others were present.