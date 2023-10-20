  • Menu
Eluru: Convocation of St Joseph Dental College held

Eluru: The 17th convocation of St Joseph Dental College was held at Bishop John Mulagada open auditorium for undergraduate class of 2018 and postgraduate class of 2020.

YSR Health University of Sciences Vice-Chancellor Dr Korukonda Babji, Care Dental College, Guntur HoD Prof Shaik Mehaboob, Eluru Diocese Vicar General P Bala, Diocese Chancellor Babu George, Dr Jayarao Polimera, Bishop of Eluru and Chairman of St Joseph Dental College and St Joseph College of Nursing presided over the convocation.

G Moses, secretary and correspondent of St Joseph Dental College welcomed the guests at the convocation ceremony. Principal Dr N Sleeva Raju administered oath for outgoing students of both UG and PG.

