Eluru division gets 5,750 doses of covid vaccine

Eluru (West Godavari): District Collector Karthikeya Misra has ordered RDOs to follow a foolproof plan to administer second dose vaccine from Wednesday.

He organised a videoconference with officials on Covid issues from Collectorate here on Tuesday. He asked the officials to complete slot booking programme by Tuesday afternoon with details of date, venue and time of vaccination. The details should be intimated to each and every person supposed to take vaccine second dose. The ward/village volunteers should inform the same to all the persons likely to take the vaccine ahead of the vaccination.

The Collector informed that 37 vaccination centres in Eluru division have been provided with 5750 doses of vaccine, followed by 28 centres in Kovvur division supplied with 7,000 doses, 25 centres of Narsapuram division 6,500 doses, 15 centres of Jangareddigudem 3,000 doses and four centres of KR Puram provided with 750 doses of the vaccine.

He directed the officials to provide him details of arrangements at vaccination centres such as vaccination place (room or tent), ventilation, seating, working condition of fans, drinking water facility and bandobust with photographs by Tuesday evening. He said curfew restrictions would not apply to those coming to vaccination centres for second dose. The VROs should sit in vaccination centres sporting their identity. As far as possible, the volunteers should accompany the persons getting vaccination on Wednesday. Those getting vaccination on Wednesday should be informed about the details of the vaccination centre by Tuesday itself, the Collector ordered. The videoconference was attended by Joint Collectors K Venkataramana Reddy, Himanshu Shukla, Trainee Asst Collector T Rahul Kumar Reddy, DMHO Dr KM Sunanda and others.