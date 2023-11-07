  • Menu
Eluru: Incubation centre to be set up at CR Reddy College

Highlights

Tapana Foundation founder and noted entrepreneur Garapati Seetharamanjaneya Chaudhary announced that an incubation centre will be set up at CR Reddy College, Eluru, under the auspices of the foundation with the aim of imparting skill development and leadership qualities to the youth.

Eluru: Tapana Foundation founder and noted entrepreneur Garapati Seetharamanjaneya Chaudhary announced that an incubation centre will be set up at CR Reddy College, Eluru, under the auspices of the foundation with the aim of imparting skill development and leadership qualities to the youth.

Tapana Foundation and Navbharat Nirman has organised a programme tilted ‘Mera Yuva Bharat’ to benefit the students at CR Reddy Engineering College here on Monday.

Speaking on this occasion, Chaudhary said that it is possible for the youth to achieve their desired goals if they have the desire to reach a higher level along with hard work. Famous film lyricist Anantha Sriram also spoke.

Kaushik, career development consultant from Chennai; Prof Karthikeya Sharma, Principal K Venkateswara Rao, Hari Ramakrishnan Raju, Adimoolam Yesubabu, Dr Anjali Srinivas, Nekkanti Srinivas and others participated in this programme.

