Eluru: Kin of deceased cops to get benefits at doorstep

Eluru: The kin of policemen who died of Covid need not make rounds of the offices to get final settlement amount but they will get the emoluments at their doorstep, promised West Godavari district Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sarma.

Speaking at the Police Welfare Day meeting organised at police headquarters here on Wednesday, he said that the kin of the retired staff and those who died of illness including Covid were members of the police family and their problems would be addressed with utmost attentiveness.

The SP said the untimely death of policemen who were always busy in the service of the people would hard to cope with for the families. The near and dear ones of those policemen should be helped to the possible limit.

The meeting was one of the attempts by the police to know the problems being faced by members of retired policemen also. Their problems would be taken care of by the department, the SP said and assured all help to the members who attended the meeting.

SEB additional SP C Jayarama Raju, AR additional SP B Ramakrishna, AR DSP Krishnam Raju and others attended the meeting.