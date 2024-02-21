Eluru: ST Commission member doubts human error

Eluru: Member of the State Scheduled Tribes Commission Vaditya Shankar Naik directed the medical officers to provide better medical care to the students of Jeelugumilli Ashram School Hostel so that they can recover quickly. He visited the students who fell ill in Jeelugumilli Ashram school hostel and were being treated at Jangareddygudem Area Hospital on Tuesday.

He enquired about the treatment being provided to them. Later, the parents of the students were asked about the details.

Speaking on the occasion, Shankar Naik said that a committee will be appointed with the authorities on the incident and will support the victims in all ways.

He warned that such incident may have happened due to human error in the preparation of food items, or the materials used for cooking, etc.,

He directed the officials to check the health condition of the students from time-to- time.