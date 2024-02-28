Live
- GVMC mayor lays foundation stone for development works in Maddilapalem
- Kotamreddy confident of hattrick victory
- MVV Satyanarayana lays foundation stone for Varasiddhi Vinayaka Durga Polamamba Temple in Vizag
- Speaker disqualifies 8 MLAs from Assembly
- GHMC Dy Floor leader visits Veerannagutta to oversee arrangements for Maha Sivaratri
- Imansa family express gratitude to Prathipati Pulla Rao
- Naidu, Sharmila lambast YSRCP for ‘humiliating’ cricketer Vihari
- TSRTC makes arrangements for Intermediate exams
- Birds of different feathers flock to avian island at Neknampur Lake
- All set for Inter exams from today
Just In
Eluru: Youth advised to serve poor
Bishop Jayarao Polimera said that youth should render their services to poor people and stand by them all time.
Eluru: Bishop Jayarao Polimera said that youth should render their services to poor people and stand by them all time.
Jayarao was received at the Bishop House in Vidyanagar, Eluru on Tuesday morning by the President of Rajahmundry Parliament Telugu Desam Party and former Minister KS Jawahar, Chintalapudi Constituency TDP in-charge Songa Roshan Kumar and several TDP leaders. Bishop Jayarao was felicitated with Dussalavas on the occasion of his assumption of additional responsibilities as the head of Visakhapatnam. Bishop Jayarao appreciated the services rendered by Songa Roshan to poor people through “Mission Hope” organisation. Later, a special prayer was held to bless former minister Jawahar and Songa Roshan Kumar.
TDP leaders Kodali Vijay Babu, Andrew Anil, Nutangi Dorababu, Koppaka Narasiah, Kotaru Dhruvakanth, Thigiripalli Srinivas, St Joseph Dental College Correspondent Fr Bala, Fr Babu George, Director of Social Service Centre Fr Emmanuel, Fr Raju, Fr Moses, Fr Michael, Fr Steven Thomas and others were present.