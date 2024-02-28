Eluru: Youth advised to serve poor

Eluru: Bishop Jayarao Polimera said that youth should render their services to poor people and stand by them all time.

Jayarao was received at the Bishop House in Vidyanagar, Eluru on Tuesday morning by the President of Rajahmundry Parliament Telugu Desam Party and former Minister KS Jawahar, Chintalapudi Constituency TDP in-charge Songa Roshan Kumar and several TDP leaders. Bishop Jayarao was felicitated with Dussalavas on the occasion of his assumption of additional responsibilities as the head of Visakhapatnam. Bishop Jayarao appreciated the services rendered by Songa Roshan to poor people through “Mission Hope” organisation. Later, a special prayer was held to bless former minister Jawahar and Songa Roshan Kumar.

TDP leaders Kodali Vijay Babu, Andrew Anil, Nutangi Dorababu, Koppaka Narasiah, Kotaru Dhruvakanth, Thigiripalli Srinivas, St Joseph Dental College Correspondent Fr Bala, Fr Babu George, Director of Social Service Centre Fr Emmanuel, Fr Raju, Fr Moses, Fr Michael, Fr Steven Thomas and others were present.