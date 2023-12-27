Eluru: Youth asked to come out of mobile trap, to be active in sports

Eluru: District collector Prasanna Venkatesh along with Mayor Shaik Noorjahan Pedababu, Superintendent of Police Mary Prasanti, and joint collector Lavanyaveni launched Aadudam Andhra sports event here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, collector called upon youth to come out of mobile influence and spend some time in the playground to keep them physically, mentally healthy and advised youth should play sports to bring out innate talent in them.

As many as 1.47 lakh people registered for AAadudam Andhra in the district to participate in sports events conducted under jurisdiction of 625 ward/village secretariats for 47 days. As many as 200 people from each secretariat will be participating in the sports, he elaborated.

Mayor Noorjahan informed that 14,914 persons under 79 secretariats in the city are participating in the sports events.

SP Mary Prasanti said that the event will help in diverting the attention of youth from mobile gadgets to playgrounds.

Joint collector Lavanyaveni said that sports are equally important and many sports persons also excelled in academics and other professions.Collector Venkatesh along with mayor, SP and JC felicitated district ambassadors of AAadudam Andhra –D Madhavi, MF Rehman, MV Murali Krishna, A Srinivasa Rao, and D Prasad on the occasion. International sportsperson D Madhavi, Former cricketer MF Rehman ,Council co option members SMR Pedababu, M John, corporators, DRO M Venkateswarlu, RDO NSK Khajavali, municipal commissioner S Venkatakrishna, ZP CEO K Subbarao and others were present.