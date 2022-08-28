Employees are part of govt: Botcha Satyanarayana

Vizianagaram: Minister for education Botcha Satyanarayana on Saturday said that the employees are also part of Andhra Pradesh government. He said the Chief Minister is committed for the welfare of the staff.

The government will not tolerate if the employees cross their limits and behave indecently, he said. He attended ZP general body meeting here on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, he said the employees have every right to raise voice regarding their service and to question the government.

"We assured to abolish contributory pension scheme during poll campaign but now we are facing some administrative hurdles to do so. Now we are searching for another options to give better prospects and we are appealing to the staff to understand the financial position of the state and cooperate with government," he said

Satyanarayana alleged that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had plotted group clashes in his recent Kopam tour and blaming the government. It is completely his failure and his plot," he claimed.