‘Employees, small traders happy this Sankranti’

Vijayawada : Minister of Labour, Factories and Boilers Vasamsetti Subhash stated that with the release of Rs 6,700 crore by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, employees, students and small traders and various other sections are enjoying the really happy Sankranti this year.

Speaking to media here on Sunday, the minister said that this gesture showed the love and affection of the Chief Minister towards various sections of society.

Following the request from Minister for Education Nara Lokesh, the Chief Minister released Rs 788 crore for the benefit of six and half lakh students across the state.

The release of funds also benefited the police personnel, Aarogyasri network hospitals, farmers and the Energy department. This would help to take forward various development programmes already taken across the state.

He criticised the previous government for leaving the debt burden of Rs 10.5 lakh crore on the NDA government. He extended heartfelt Sankranti greetings to the people across the state.