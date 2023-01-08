Engineering student ends life in Vijayawada alleging girlfriend cheated him

A tragic incident took place in Vijayawada where a B.Tech student committed suicide by writing a suicide note. However, it seems that love affair was the cause of the student's suicide. He wrote in the letter that he was committing suicide because he could not bear the cheating of his girlfriend and did not know what to tell his parents.



According to the details, B.Tech student Abdul Salam committed suicide by writing a suicide note and falling under the train. He wrote in the letter that a young woman had cheated him in the name of love. He said that he has become mad because of her false love and disgusted with life.

However, Salam wrote in the letter that she was pretending to be in love with him and was continuing a relationship with a married lecturer. He alleged that she made video calls with another person in the night. He wrote in the letter to give justice to the innocent boys who were cheated by her.