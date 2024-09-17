Engineers’ Day celebrated at VR Siddhartha College

Vijayawada: Minister for MSME, SERP and NRI Empowerment Kondapalli Srinivas emphasised the crucial role of engineers in driving national progress across various sectors.

He was delivering the keynote address at the Engineers’ Day celebrations at VR Siddhartha Engineering College, deemed to be University, near here on Monday commemorating the 163rd birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya.

The Minister said the monumental contributions to society by Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya through his engineering and technological expertise. He urged students to engage deeply with technology, harness its potential, and address societal challenges.

He encouraged students, especially women, to embrace entrepreneurship as a pathway to bridging dreams with reality and fostering a culture of innovation. He assured that the government remains supportive of young entrepreneurs.

Malineni Rajayya, Vice-President of the Siddhartha Academy of General and Technical Education, addressed the gathering with insights on the burgeoning IT and core industries in Andhra Pradesh.

Prof P Venkateswara Rao, Vice-Chancellor of VR Siddhartha Engineering College, described Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya as the Father of Modern Engineering and an inspiring figure for budding engineers.

Principal Prof AV Ratna Prasad emphasised the 2024 Engineers’ Day theme, “Innovation for Sustainability” and urged students to imbibe Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya’s qualities in their pursuit of national development. Registrar Dr M Ravichand, Deans, Heads of Departments and faculty members were present at the event.