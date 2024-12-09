Ensure quality in RWS repair works: TG Bharath

Kurnool: Minister for Industries, Commerce and Food Processing TG Bharath has ordered the officials of Rural Water Scheme (RWS) to ensure qualitative repairing works of safe drinking water schemes.

The Minister, along with ZP Chairman Yerrabothula Papi Reddy, district Collectors P Ranjith Basha (Kurnool) and G Raja Kumari (Nandyal) and Joint Collector Dr B Navya, addressed a general body meeting at ZP hall here on Sunday.

Minister Bharath, after listening to the issues raised by the MLAs, has said repairing works of the safe drinking water schemes should be qualitative. During the discussion, the Nandikotkur MLA pointed out the CPWC repairing works. In response, the Minister questioned the RWS Superintending Engineer, as to how the repairing works would be qualitative when the tenders are quoted 30-40 per cent less. ‘Even the tenders that were quoted at 20 per cent are substandard. In this case. how one can expect the works to be qualitative when tenders quoted 30-40 per cent lesser.

The Minister questioned the officials as to why they didn’t take any action despite the MLA has been asking for the last two months. The RWS SE was ordered to take necessary action.

The Adoni MLA said the drinking water pipeline was placed in the drain, due to which the drinking water is getting mixed with sewage water due to breaches in the pipeline. People, who consumed this water, are falling prey to diarrhoea, he added.

Responding to the issue raised by the Adoni MLA, Minister Bharath ordered the officials concerned to solve the issue. The SE was ordered to identify problems and take appropriate action. The officials were also told to respond immediately to the issues raised by the people’s representatives.