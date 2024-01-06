Ensure success of Dhaarmika Sadassu: TTD EO to officers

Tirumala: TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy on Friday directed officials to make extensive arrangements for the smooth conduct of the three-day Dhaarmika Sadassu planned to be organised by the Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad wing of the TTD at Asthana Mandapam at Tirumala from February 3 to 5.

Addressing a review meeting at Annamayya Bhavan on Friday, the EO instructed officials to invite all the pontiffs across the country and ensure that they are provided Srivari Darshan, accommodation and transport facilities. He said the suggestions and directives of religious heads will be crucial for taking steps to promote Sanatana Hindu Dharma.

He also urged officials to coordinate and set up several committees with senior officials to roll out

arrangements.

TTD JEOs Sada Bhargavi and Veerabrahmam, one of the chief priests of Tirumala temple Venugopala Dikshitulu, CE Nageswar Rao, HDPP secretary Somayajulu, program officer Rajagopal, Annamacharya Project director Dr A Vibhishana Sharma, Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham Principal Kuppa Shiva Subrahmanya Avadhani and others were also present.