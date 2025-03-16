Live
Entrepreneurship training programme conducted
- Tribal women get equipped with skills to enhance their livelihood
- Training will be given to the women in batches by the faculty
- The platform aimed at bringing a positive change among participants
Visakhapatnam : In a step to empower tribal women with skills and education, an entrepreneurship training programme was launched by GITAM School of Business (GSB). Aimed at equipping tribal women belonging to Alluri Sitharama Raju district, the programme includes a comprehensive training in making leaf plates for the tribal women belonging to the region.
As part of the endeavour, the training took place at Araku Valley wherein the GSB faculty members Prof. Sheela, Dr. Krishna Kumari, and Dr Srilalitha Sagi guided and extended support to the women in acquiring the skill. The platform was created to equip women with entrepreneurial skills, enable them to generate sustainable income and enhance their livelihoods.
Furthering its support, the GSB team donated a leaf plate making machine to the women’s groups belonging to Hattaguda, Turaiguda, Karaiguda and Chinalguda areas. This machine will help in increasing the production capacity and facilitate an opportunity to explore entrepreneurial opportunities.
Demonstrating its commitment to community welfare, Toyotsu Rare Earth Private Limited came forward to fund for the machine, the company’s associate vice president Muralidhar Mahadev Rao informed, appreciating the efforts of the GSB for taking up the initiative and bringing about a positive change in the lives of the tribal women.
This initiative is part of the GSB’s continuous efforts to promote social responsibility, education, and entrepreneurship among economically weaker sections.