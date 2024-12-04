Environmental protection a social responsibility

Rajamahendravaram: Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) member Surekha participated in awareness programme on ‘Pollution, Prevention, and Practices to Follow,’ organised at the SKVT Government High School, Rajamahendravaram.

Speaking on the occasion, Surekha emphasised that environmental protection is a collective social responsibility. She highlighted the importance of instilling awareness about pollution and the importance of five elements of nature (Pancha Bhootas) from a young age. She urged students to ensure these elements are not polluted and to adopt sustainable practices.

Referring to the lessons humanity should learn from the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, she reminded the audience of the ongoing challenges posed by pollution. “Every year, December 2 is observed as the National Pollution Control Day to remind us of the importance of pollution prevention,” she said.

Surekha said that increasing pollution has led to natural disasters such as floods and droughts, as well as drastic changes in the climate. “If we don’t act now, we will face even greater challenges in the future,” she warned.

Reducing vehicle usage to the minimum necessary, maintaining cleanliness in school premises, conserving water, and cultivating good habits were among the practical steps she suggested.

“Every person in society has a role to play in protecting the environment,” she said, urging collective efforts for a sustainable future.

Urban Range DI B Dilip Kumar, SKVT Government High School headmaster MVM Subrahmanyam, School Complex Secretary Parasa Jagannadha Rao, CRMT Jayanti Shastri, teacher J Apparao, and others participated.