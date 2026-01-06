EO seeks detailed report on TTD Kalyana Mandapams

Tirupati: TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal has directed officials concerned to prepare a comprehensive report on the management of TTD Kalyana Mandapams constructed across various parts of the country for the convenience of the devotees.

He reviewed the matter during an Internal audit meeting held on Monday at the meeting hall of the TTD Administrative Building in Tirupati.

Speaking on the occasion, the EO instructed the Tirupati JEO to prepare a detailed status report covering aspects such as the number of Kalyana Mandapams that are well-utilized, underutilized, modernized, and other related details, and to formulate a comprehensive policy to facilitate convenient usage by devotees and submit the same to the TTD Board.

The EO also directed that the Tiruvabharanam registers in TTD temples be digitized and proper documentation be prepared.

He further emphasized that tools and planning related to infrastructure across all TTD departments should be updated regularly.

With regard to accommodation facilities in Tirumala and Tirupati, the EO instructed that the existing Facility Management System (FMS) app be made more accessible to devotees. He suggested the installation of QR codes to enable easy downloading of the app and to allow devotees to directly record their feedback.

The EO also directed officials to further strengthen facility management services in TTD accommodation complexes to ensure that devotees’ issues are resolved promptly without any inconvenience.

The EO advised seeking expert assistance to prepare stable and accurate records pertaining to TTD lands, sites, and other properties.

He also instructed that ticket scanning facilities be provided in TTD affiliated temples for issuing darshan tickets and for distributing Bahumanam to devotees participating in Arjitha Sevas.

Further, he directed the Engineering Department to ensure timely payments to contractors, to fill teaching staff vacancies in TTD Veda Patasalas, and to complete pending works in the Forest Department within stipulated timelines.

He also suggested implementing a biometric attendance system for sanitation workers working in TTD temples and at various accommodation.

TTD JEO Veerabrahmam, CVSO Muralikrishna, FA & CAO Balaji, CE Satyanarayana, and other officials were present.