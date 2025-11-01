EVs crucial for sustainable future, says INCOSE chief

Vijayawada: Emphasising the transformative role of electric vehicles (EVs) in ensuring a sustainable future, Prasanna Ramamurthy, president of the International Council on Systems Engineering (INCOSE), said that EVs are the future of mobility as they help reduce emissions, lower dependence on fossil fuels, and improve public health.

He noted that the automotive sector continues to be a major contributor to economic growth, innovation, GDP, and employment generation.

He was speaking after inaugurating the two-day Automotive & EV Conference 2025 at PVP Siddhartha Institute of Technology (PVPSIT) here on Friday. The conference is being jointly organised by Siddhartha Deemed to be University and PVPSIT as part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Siddhartha Academy of General & Technical Education.

Ramamurthy highlighted that the EV market is witnessing unprecedented growth due to favourable government policies and the increasing availability of affordable models, positioning India as a key player in the global transition to sustainable transport. Addressing the gathering, distinguished guest D Rama Krishna, CEO & Founder of Efftronics India Ltd, said that skilled engineers are pivotal in designing and implementing innovative solutions across sectors like infrastructure, energy, healthcare, and technology.

Prasanna Ramamurthy, president of the International Council on Systems Engineering (INCOSE), being felicitated at Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education (SAHE) in Vijayawada on Friday by Siddhartha Academy president M Rajaiah, SAHE Vice-Chancellor Dr P Venkateswara Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr Ratna Prasad and PVPSIT Principal Dr K Sivaji Babu