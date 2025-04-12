Live
Ex-MP Gorantla, 5 followers held
Guntur: Guntur district SP S Satish Kumar said they have arrested former MP and YSRCP leader Gorantla Madhav along with five of his followers for obstructing the police from discharging their duties in Guntur city on Thursday night.Addressing the media at DPO in Guntur city on Friday, he said accused Gorantla Madhav and his followers tried to attack accused Chebrolu Kiran Kumar while he was being shifted to Guntur city.
Chebrolu Kiran Kumar was arrested on charges of making derogatory remarks against YS Bharati, wife of former chief minister YS Jagan. The SP said Gorantla Madhav attacked Chebrolu Kiran Kumar in the presence of police at the DPO in Guntur city. He said they registered a case and arrested him and followers to avoid such incidents from happening again. He said if the people have any problems, they should inform the police to solve their problems. He said they have booked cases against Venu Madhav, Chigandhi Ramesh, T Damodar, D Siva Prasad, Chidagondla Sivaiah and G Surendar and arrested them.