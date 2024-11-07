Expedite APAAR registration for students by Nov 20 says Collector Dr S Venkateswar

Tirupati : In a directive aimed at expediting student registration under the APAAR (Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry) programme, district Collector Dr S Venkateswar has instructed all government, private and aided educational institutions to complete the process by November 20. This announcement was made during a teleconference held on Wednesday morning with district educational officers (DEO), mandal-level project development officers (MPDO) and other officials.

The APAAR initiative, part of India's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, is designed to provide every student in the country with a unique 12-digit identification card. This digital ID will store key details such as the student's name, date of birth, gender, QR code and identification number, facilitating easy access to student information across institutions and locations nationwide. The collector highlighted that the APAAR card will streamline student admission, verification for entrance exams, and academic record-keeping, enhancing convenience for students and institutions alike.

DEO KVN Kumar reported that, of the 3,07,330 students in the district’s schools, 2,06,651 have been registered under APAAR, achieving a 67 percent completion rate and placing the district fourth in the State. However, the remaining registrations are facing delays due to discrepancies in names on Aadhaar cards and school admission forms. Some mandals, such as Tirupati Rural (54 percent pending), Kota (47 percent) and Sullurpet (44 percent), have high registration backlogs. Additionally, certain private institutions have been reluctant to cooperate in the registration process.

The Collector warned that institutions failing to complete the registrations by the specified date may face actions, stressing the need for cooperation across all schools and colleges to ensure compliance. MPDOs and MEOs across the district participated in the teleconference.