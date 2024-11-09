Expedite road repairs, R&B minister tells officials

Vijayawada: Minister for roads and buildings, investments, infrastructure BC Janardhana Reddy addressing the officials through video conference from the R&B office here on Friday instructed them to expedite the road repairs as per the direction of the chief minister to make roads potholes-free by Sankranti.

The officials should strictly follow the original plan to complete the works on time, the minister said and instructed the officials to submit the daily progress report. He said that the government was serious regarding the repairs to the roads and the officials should follow suit. He warned them not to compromise on the quality in the road repairs.

Principal secretary Kantilal Dande, engineer-in-chief Nayimullah, national highways chief engineer Srinivas Reddy and other officials participated in the video conference.