Expedite works of Veligonda project, officials told

Ongole: Prakasam District Collector A Thameem Ansariya ordered the officials to take every action to bring the benefits of the Pula Subbaiah Veligonda project to the people.

The Collector along with Joint Collector Ronanki Gopala Krishna, conducted a review meeting on the status of the Veligonda project with the officials concerned at the Collectorate here on Monday.

She discussed the status of the project-related works, necessary budget allocations, rehabilitation and relocation, infrastructure, one-time settlement, court cases, etc., with the officials. She said that the government has taken the Veligonda project as prestigious, and ordered the officials to complete the project works first.

She asked them to prepare the budget estimates so that she could submit them to the government for the release of funds. She advised them to take up the work with a lower budget on priority. She ordered SE Abu Talim to prepare an action plan for the completion of the works and asked the JC to visit the submerging villages to know the objections and issues of the locals and report to her.

Irrigation SE Murali Mohan, RWS SE Mardan Ali, special deputy collector Jhansi Lakshmi and others participated in the meeting.