Experts discuss US immigration for Indian students

Visakhapatnam: The rapidly changing US immigration landscape and its impact on Indian students, professionals, investors, and families came under focus at a session organised by the Law Offices of Nadadur S Kumar.

Experts highlighted pressing visa challenges and explored strategic pathways, with particular emphasis on the EB-5 immigrant investor programme.

Addressing the gathering, Nadadur S Kumar underscored the EB-5 programme as the most viable route to permanent residency for Indian applicants.

He pointed out that unprecedented delays across student, work and green card categories have intensified scrutiny for Indian nationals, making alternative pathways such as the EB-5 investor programme more critical than ever.