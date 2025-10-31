Experts lay emphasis on early recognition, healthy lifestyle prevent stroke

Visakhapatnam: GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR) observed ‘World Stroke Day’ here on Thursday at its hospital premises to raise awareness about stroke prevention, early recognition and treatment.

Addressing the gathering, Institution Dean SP Rao along with neurologists V Deepthi and Vijaya Bhaskara Rao interacted with patients and highlighted the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle to prevent stroke.

They cautioned that stroke is no longer confined to elderly with a worrying increase now seen among individuals below 45 years, often in their most productive years. The experts attributed this shift to lifestyle changes, undiagnosed risk factors and lack of awareness. In addition to traditional causes such as high blood pressure, diabetes, smoking, high cholesterol, obesity and heart disease, newly recognised contributors are emerging.

They include obstructive sleep apnea, chronic stress, excessive screen time, sedentary habits, poor oral hygiene, disturbed gut health, recreational drug use and air pollution all of which are increasingly linked to stroke in the younger population.

The medical team emphasised the importance of early recognition using the acronym ‘BE FAST’ —balance loss, eye vision changes, face drooping, arm weakness, speech difficulty, and time to rush to the hospital. They urged that any of these symptoms demand immediate medical attention as stroke is considered a medical emergency.

Highlighting the advanced care available at the institution hospital, the experts noted that the institute treats around 500 stroke patients annually using state-of-the-art treatment protocols such as IV thrombolysis, endovascular mechanical thrombectomy, and advanced imaging techniques.

Doctors stressed the importance of the ‘golden window’ the first 4.5 hours after symptom onset during which timely treatment with clot-busting medication or mechanical thrombectomy can reverse paralysis and prevent lifelong disability.