Experts study ways to develop tourism in Atmakur

Atmakur: Jana Urban Space Director Nithya, architect Pravallika, people’s representatives, officials and others on Saturday inspected Atmakuru and AS Peta to prepare plans for providing basic infrastructure facilities so as to develop several areas as tourist centres.



It should be noted that in last September the MLA discussed with the experts’ team from Tirupati IIT over this. The experts team members said that they would prepare plans to construct roads and shopping complexes near bus stand, which could develop business. They inspected the bypass road from Hanuman junction to main bazaar and Vysya bazaar areas and discussed over the basic infrastructure to be taken up with the leaders. Later, they inspected Atmakur pond and suggested that boating and walking track could be developed like Hyderabad tank bund and prepare plans for the pond development, which could generate income and also give entertainment to the public.

After that, the MLA and the team visited Sri Hazarath Khajanayab Rasool Darga in AS Pet. After inspecting the surrounings of the Dargah, the team said that there are a greater number of devotees in a limited area. They suggested that by taking up development works and by providing modern facilities, they could accommodate even more pilgrims.

Later, the team met MLA Mekpati Vikram Reddy at his camp office in Nellore and assured him of preparing plans for providing basic infrastructure facilities for tourism and business development. The MLA asked them to prepare the plans within one month.