Extensive public deliberation needed on One Nation, One Election idea

Tirupati: The Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) Tirupati Local Branch, in collaboration with the Department of Economics, SV University, organised a one-day prelude conference on ‘One Nation, One Election’. The conference featured former civil servant Dr Dasari Sreenivasulu as the keynote speaker. Addressing the gathering, Dr Dasari Sreenivasulu underlined the crucial role played by former Chief Election Commissioner TN Seshan in highlighting the powers of the Election Commission. He called for extensive public deliberation on the idea of ‘One Nation, One Election’, drawing parallels to Nelson Mandela’s approach to constitution-building in South Africa.

Former Professor of Economics Dr KM Naidu argued that elected representatives should have the authority to make decisions in parliament and assemblies. However, Prof D Venkateswarlu pointed out the lack of grassroots-level democracy in India, with the exception of Kerala, making the implementation of one nation-one election impractical.

Prof MC Reddeppa Reddy offered a compromise, suggesting that elections due within a year could be held simultaneously to reduce costs and logistical challenges. However, the concept faced opposition from speakers like Madhusudhan, who humorously likened it to marrying off two daughters of different ages to save on wedding expenses. Vice Chairperson of IIPA Dr Samanthakamani stressed the need for more public debate before making a final decision.

It was presided over by Chairperson of IIPA Tirupati chapter Prof T Lakshmamma, which was also attended by its Secretary Prof D Krishnamoorthy, Treasurer Prof M Prayaga, scholars, students and others.