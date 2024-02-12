Families in Chaudeshwari Colony ward joins YSRCP in Hindupur

Many families in Chaudeshwari Colony ward, where MLA Balakrishna resides, have recently switched their allegiance from TDP to YSRCP. The YSRCP MLA candidate for Hindupuram Constituency, Mrs. T N Deepika, organized an event where 50 families belonging to the Rajaka caste were invited to join the party under the leadership of Ward Councilor Ramachandra Gari.

The residents of the ward mentioned that they were drawn towards the welfare schemes initiated by YS Jaganmohan Reddy and decided to join the party. They expressed their disappointment with Balayya Babu, who won as the MLA twice, stating that he is rarely available and often sends them away when they approach him for assistance. However, after Deepika was appointed as the YSRCP in-charge, Balayya Babu returned to the ward to address their issues and find solutions.

As a result, the residents believe that under the leadership of Deepika Gari in the Jagananna government, Hindupuram's development is possible. They have informed T N Deepika that they will vote for her and spread the word among the people of the ward that she will win as the MLA with a significant majority.

Several YSRCP leaders and activists, such as Councilor Lakshmi Mahesh