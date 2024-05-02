Parts of Andhra Pradesh to experience showers in next three days

In a welcome relief from the scorching heat prevailing in the Telugu states, the weather department has predicted scattered rains in various areas of Andhra Pradesh. The trough, stretching from south Chhattisgarh to south Tamil Nadu across Telangana and Rayalaseema at an altitude of 0.9 km above mean sea level, is expected to bring favorable weather conditions over the next three days.

The latest weather forecast indicate that light to moderate rain or thundershowers at isolated places with gusty winds expected. Thunderstorms and gusty winds of 40-50 km per hour may occur at certain locations in North coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Thursday, Friday, Saturday:

Dry weather expected, with a possibility of hailstorms at isolated places in south Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Thursday and Friday followed by nticipated light to moderate rain or thundershowers at isolated places on Saturday, with a chance of gale force winds. Thunderstorms and gusty winds of 40-50 km per hour may occur at specific locations.

There is chance of light to moderate rain or thundershowers at isolated places, along with the possibility of gale force winds on Friday and Saturday in Rayalaseema and thunderstorms and gusty winds of 40-50 km per hour may occur at various locations.