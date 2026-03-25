Farmers call for protests from Mar 30

Vijayawada: A round table meeting organised by the AP Rythu Sangham and Tenant Farmers’ Association has called for nationwide peace and immediate government intervention to protect farmers’ interests. The meeting, held in Vijayawada with state president V Krishnaiah in the Chair, strongly opposed the ongoing war involving the United States and Israel against Iran, stating that it has already caused severe loss of lives and destruction of property, particularly affecting innocent civilians including women and children.

Krishnaiah said that reports about a temporary five-day pause in the war, allegedly announced by former US President Donald Trump, were conflicting, with Iran denying any such negotiations. He stressed that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and urged both sides to completely halt the war and work towards global peace. Speaking at the meeting, AP Agricultural Workers’ Association state president Dadala Subbarao highlighted the severe impact of global conflicts on Indian farmers. He said falling crop prices, rising input costs, and lack of government support have pushed farmers into distress. Crops such as Bengal gram, maize, cotton, banana, green gram, shrimp, chilli, and tomato are being cultivated extensively, but farmers are not receiving even the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Tenant Farmers’ Association leader B Balaram raised concerns over aquaculture farmers facing heavy losses due to lack of subsidies and electricity support. He also alleged black marketing of LPG cylinders, claiming commercial cylinders are being sold at exorbitant prices, affecting small businesses like hotels and tea stalls.

The resolution placed during the meeting was unanimously adopted. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Krishna district Tenant Farmers’ Association secretary P Rangarao. Leaders from various public organisations, including Kandimalla Rama Koteswara Rao, Ramanna, Rammohan, JVV leaders Muralidhar and Srinivasa Reddy, Guntakal Venkata Reddy, Suryarao, Srihari, Prof Lenin, Suresh, and others, participated in the programme.