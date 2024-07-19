Farmers demand fulfilment of promises

Ongole: The leaders of Samyukt Kisan Morcha, Andhra Pradesh Raithu Sangham, Rythu Coolie Sangham and other organisations demanded the Union government to fulfil the promises made in writing to them during the withdrawal of the strike in 2021. They submitted a representation to the Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy in Ongole on Thursday and requested him to convey their demands to the Union government and see them fulfilled soon.

The farmers’ leaders including SKM district coordinator Chunduri Rangarao, K Veerareddy, Marella Seshasai, Sk Mabu, and others demanded the government to provide legal status to minimum support price on the formula C2+50%, provide relief from loans to the farmers to stop suicides, withdraw smart meters, cancel privatization in electricity supply, apply insurance to all crops, and animal husbandry schemes in the government sector, announce pensions of Rs 10,000 to farmers and farm coolies, implement Land Acquisition Act 2013 to provide justifiable relief to the victims, ban corporate and MNCs in production and market of agriproducts, GST removal on agri tools, fertilisers, and pesticides, amend GST Act to allow taxing powers to states also, separate budget for agriculture, relief to the kith and kin of victims in Lakhimpur Kheri incident, and removal of cases registered on farmers in the historical agitation of farmers during 2020-21.