Live
- Rescue Operations Conclude After Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Derailment; Special Train Departs For Assam
- Delhi High Court Criticizes Government For Failing To Enable Marriage Registrations Under Muslim And Christian Personal Laws
- Deepti Sharma to play for London Spirit in The Hundred
- Indian Grand Master and chess players meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, receives appreciation
- Amarnath decries ‘attacks’ by alliance cadre
- Godavari river overflows at Dowleswaram barrage, reaches 10.8 ft
- Sribharat assures creation of 1 lakh jobs in steel city
- PM Modi invites suggestions for his next 'Mann Ki Baat' address
- Gold rates in Delhi slashes, check the rates on 19 July, 2024
- The art and science of baking
Just In
Farmers demand fulfilment of promises
The leaders of Samyukt Kisan Morcha, Andhra Pradesh Raithu Sangham, Rythu Coolie Sangham and other organisations demanded the Union government to fulfil the promises made in writing to them during the withdrawal of the strike in 2021.
Ongole: The leaders of Samyukt Kisan Morcha, Andhra Pradesh Raithu Sangham, Rythu Coolie Sangham and other organisations demanded the Union government to fulfil the promises made in writing to them during the withdrawal of the strike in 2021. They submitted a representation to the Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy in Ongole on Thursday and requested him to convey their demands to the Union government and see them fulfilled soon.
The farmers’ leaders including SKM district coordinator Chunduri Rangarao, K Veerareddy, Marella Seshasai, Sk Mabu, and others demanded the government to provide legal status to minimum support price on the formula C2+50%, provide relief from loans to the farmers to stop suicides, withdraw smart meters, cancel privatization in electricity supply, apply insurance to all crops, and animal husbandry schemes in the government sector, announce pensions of Rs 10,000 to farmers and farm coolies, implement Land Acquisition Act 2013 to provide justifiable relief to the victims, ban corporate and MNCs in production and market of agriproducts, GST removal on agri tools, fertilisers, and pesticides, amend GST Act to allow taxing powers to states also, separate budget for agriculture, relief to the kith and kin of victims in Lakhimpur Kheri incident, and removal of cases registered on farmers in the historical agitation of farmers during 2020-21.