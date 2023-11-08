Farmers receive financial help of Rs 122.58 cr in Kurnool dist

Kurnool/Nandyal: District Collectors of Kurnool and Nandyal, Dr G Srijana and Dr Manazir Jeelani Samoon, said that the State government for the fifth consecutive time has come to the aid of the farmers.



The government has released amount under YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan scheme. The amount has been directly deposited into the accounts of the farmers, the Collectors said on Tuesday. Kurnool District Collector Dr G Srijana said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has released assistance of Rs 122.58 crore under YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan scheme to the farmers in the district on Tuesday.

As many as 2,96,739 farmers across the district would benefit from the scheme. The financial assistance has been directly deposited into the accounts of the farmers.

Giving an analysis of the farmers who have benefitted from the scheme, she said 2,89,141 farmers were having ownership of lands, three farmers were possessing ROFR pattas, 7,306 tenant farmers and 289 farmers were cultivating endowment lands. Each farmer would get an assistance of Rs 4,000. In a similar manner, she said the first and second installments (Rs 7,500 and Rs 4,000) have been released for the farmers identified as beneficiaries for the first time.

The Collector urged the farmers to make good use of the sanctioned amount. On the other hand, Nandyal District Collector Dr Manazir Jeelani Samoon said that around 2,33,969 farmers across the district have been identified as beneficiaries and the government has released a financial help of Rs 96.68 crore.

He pointed out that farmers cultivating endowment lands have also derived benefit under the YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan scheme. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving big priority to irrigation sector. He said the government is also extending the facility of crop insurance and supplying farm equipments under YSR Yentra Seva scheme. Seed village programme is also being implemented.