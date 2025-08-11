Farmers’ welfare govt goal: Minister

Kondapi: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, during a massive tractor rally held at Kamepalli village of Jarugumalli mandal in Prakasam district on Sunday, announced that the coalition government is dedicated to farmer welfare.

The Annadata Sukhibhava Gratitude Rally was attended by Minister Dr Swamy and AP Maritime Board Chairman Damcharla Satya as chief guests. Speaking at the event, Minister Swamy emphasised the government’s comprehensive support for farmers from seed to sale. He said that the government is crediting money to farmers’ accounts within 24 hours of grain procurement. He said that the government is also providing subsidised machinery and equipment to agricultural workers.

The minister strongly criticised the previous YSRCP administration under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for weakening the agricultural sector over five years. He claimed thousands of farmers committed suicide during this period and accused the former government of providing torn gunny bags instead of proper ones. Dr Swamy highlighted that while the previous administration placed personal photographs on farmers’ passbooks for publicity, the coalition government is issuing new passbooks with the official state seal, demonstrating a genuine commitment to agricultural development and farmer support.