Fight for quality education, Speaker to teachers

Srikakulam: Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram said YSRCP government is seriously examining Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and its negative impacts on employees. He attended the AP Teachers' Federation (APTF) platinum jubilee celebrations concluding session here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he suggested that the teachers and their union leaders fight unitedly for the basic facilities and quality education at schools. He said the government is firm on improvement of educational standards in the state.

The Speaker recalled his association with the APTF senior leaders at district and state level. He lauded the APTF leaders and members for their commitment towards solving the issues relating to education.

Former member of Central Information Commission (CIC), Madabhushi Sridhar, appealed to teachers to oppose the move to merge schools at elementary level which will indirectly help private schools. Former information commissioner said that private schools usually don't promote mother tongue at elementary level and opined that it will pose a serious threat to quality education.

Teachers' MLC P Raghu Varma, APTF state president K Bhanu Murthy, general secretary P P Vara Prasad, leaders from various districts and mandals attended the event.