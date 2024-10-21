Five fake vigilance officers arrested

Kurnool: Orvakal police have arrested five people for allegedly threatening and demanding money from a rice trader by posing as vigilance officers. The incident took place on Saturday.

Briefing the media here on Sunday, DSP Babu Prasad said that five persons posing as Central vigilance officers went to the house of rice trader Gangadhar and said that they are arresting him for doing illegal rice business. They demanded Gangadhar to give Rs 2.5 lakh for not arresting him. The victim gave them Rs 10,000 only and the fraudsters were bargaining with him to pay the remaining amount also.

Meanwhile, Orvakal police got information about this and rushed to the spot. The accused fled from the scene after seeing the police.

Based on the complaint from Gangadhar, police filed a case and took up investigation. On Saturday late night, police nabbed the five persons and seized Rs 10,000, one car and mobiles from them. The five-member gang has been sent to remand, the DSP said.

Rural CI Chandrababu Naidu, Orvakal SI and others were present.