Five heart surgeries performed at Kurnool govt hospital

Kurnool: Kurnool Government General Hospital Superintendent Dr C Prabhakar Reddy informed that ‘beating heart surgery’ has been successfully performed on five patients under NTR Vaidya Seva at the government hospital.

Speaking to The Hans India on Thursday, Dr Prabhakar Reddy said that the State government has introduced ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI) project to provide emergency cardiac care to patients in rural areas. He suggested people to visit nearest primary health centre, if they suffer heart related issues, where the doctors would take ECG and give suggestions. If needed, they will give Thrombolysis injection worth Rs 40,000 and refer to the nearest government hospital.

Doctors at the general hospital will take angiogram and depending upon the necessity, stent will be placed. If needed, bypass surgery will be performed free of cost to cardiac patients under NTR Vaidya Seva, he informed.

Speaking about the five patients, who have undergone bypass surgery through beating heart procedure at Kurnool government hospital, Superintendent Dr C Prabhakar Reddy said that almost all the five cases were very complicated, who were admitted in cardio-pulmonary surgery department a week ago. Surgery was successful and patients totally recovered and ready to discharge from hospital, he said.

He suggested people to take nutritious diet besides doing regular exercise. The Superintendent thanked Dr Konda Reddy (Anaesthesia), Dr Ravindra, Dr Himabindu (surgeons) and nursing staff for their cooperation while performing surgery. Cardio Thoracic Vascular Surgery (CTVS) Assistant Prof Dr Ravindra, medical officer Dr Himabindu and others were present.